Greyscale Studios

Additional images including portraiture, some commission pieces, and odds and ends can be found in my portfolio.





I also work for the Canadian Heraldic Authority painting heraldry.





Rumour has it I also write the occasional story for anthologies for wonderful folks like The Confederacy of the Quill, and am occasionally in cahoots with KitledFiend, Andy Byers Photography, and other assorted personalities.