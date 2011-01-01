Greyscale Studios

A range of commission work, ideas, illustrations and more.
I am a lover of surrealism, art nouveau, fantasy, & science fiction, so I tend to incorporate them into everything I do. Travelling has often had a profound influence on my work as I find new and intriguing ideas. On occasion, I also write short fiction and publish with SylverQuill Press. Art opens many unexpected doors, and it is my goal to indulge my obsession with drawing and painting, and following that road less travelled, with the occasional side quest.
Additional images including portraiture, some commission pieces, and odds and ends can be found in my portfolio.
I also work for the Canadian Heraldic Authority painting heraldry.
Rumour has it I also write the occasional story for anthologies for wonderful folks like The Confederacy of the Quill, and am occasionally in cahoots with KitledFiend, Andy Byers Photography, and other assorted personalities.
Most recently, I've been sharing my enthusiasm with the public at various museums, exploring heraldry, surrealism, and manuscript illumination workshops.
To ensure there's fun in the world, I work with geeky conventions, the most recent being NerdiGras, doing some graphic design and merch design for them.
AKA "The Feet Project"
This has been an on-going project in development. It all started as a vague idea for a themed art show based on travel and "getting out there". Due to the Pandemic, the show never happened, and my original idea for a collage of the different terrains where I've wandered turned into something a little more involved as time passed, and more and more photos were added. It began as something silly, but as life events happened, it's become something of a story of the last few years.
In February of 2020 I had the unique opportunity to spend some time in Iceland with some excellent friends. The trip was specifically for photography, and given the fact it was winter, and there was a hurricane force storm behind us, we were able to see and photograph 95% of our wish list.
